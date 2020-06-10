263 arrested in Peshawar

The district administration on Tuesday arrested 263 persons during the crackdown against violations of the guidelines for the prevention of the coronavirus.

The official inspected 77 filling stations and arrested managers of 16 stations for not providing petrol to the consumers despite availability of the product at the filling stations.

The official also sealed a swimming pool in Sethi Town for being operational despite ban on such activities during the pandemic.

The owner of the swimming pool was arrested. Similarly, four marble factories on Warsak Road were sealed and their owners were arrested.