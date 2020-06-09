close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
69 corona patients in Okara

National

Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

OKARA: As many as 69 persons tested corona positive in the district while 24 of them had been discharged from the hospitals. It was said by focal person for media on eradication of coronavirus Khurshid Jilani while talking to media here on Monday. He told that 24 corona patients had been discharged after receiving their test reports negative. He said that no corona patient was on ventilator in the district.

