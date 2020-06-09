69 corona patients in Okara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: As many as 69 persons tested corona positive in the district while 24 of them had been discharged from the hospitals. It was said by focal person for media on eradication of coronavirus Khurshid Jilani while talking to media here on Monday. He told that 24 corona patients had been discharged after receiving their test reports negative. He said that no corona patient was on ventilator in the district.