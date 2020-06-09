Fight against locusts: 8,000 soldiers helping civil authorities, NA told

ISLAMABAD: As the parliamentarians from the government and opposition benches termed locust attack on crops in Pakistan a national disaster, the government informed the National Assembly on Monday that 8,000 officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army were also assisting the civil authorities in fight against the attack.

The members from both sides expressed serious concerns over locust attack in various areas of the agriculture land, which they observed may lead to threat to food security in this part of the world. PPP parliamentarian Syed Naveed Qamar called for immediate start of spray to protect crops against the locust attack

The PTI parliamentarian Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel came harsh on his government saying no steps were taken to protect crops against locust attack. He said that locust had destroyed a major part of crops. “Whether the aliens will reach to protect our crops,” he said. Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhr Imam said the concerned civil authorities were equipped with only three aircraft with one pilot to carry out spray in affected areas saying the fourth aircraft had already crashed. The government had also approved procurement of five aircraft. However, he said the Pakistan Army is supporting the civil authorities with five helicopters and 8,000 personnel including officers and Jawans.