69 corona patients in Okara

OKARA: As many as 69 persons tested corona positive in the district while 24 of them had been discharged from the hospitals.

It was said by focal person for media on eradication of coronavirus Khurshid Jilani while talking to media here on Monday. He told that 24 corona patients had been discharged after receiving their test reports negative. He said that no corona patient was on ventilator in the district.

CROPS DAMAGED: Standing crops were damaged when a breach occurred in a canal near Sahniwal village on Monday.

The water spread in fields and water flow destroyed standing crops. Later, the Canal Department staff rushed to the spot and started work to fill the canal breach.

WRONG POLICIES OF GOVT: PML-N leader Ch Fayyaz Zafar has said that wrong policies of the government have raised the flour prices.

He was talking to journalists here on Monday. The PML-N leader said that the country had a sufficient quantity of wheat one month ago but wrong policies of the government created problems.

He alleged that the government did not have the ability to run the state affairs.

SIX HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Monday arrested six drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.

The police arrested Abu Ubaida with 2320 grams charas, Muhammad Saqib with 20 litres liquor, Sarwar Masih with 20 litres liquor, Arshad alias Goga with 30 litres liquor, Faqeer Ali with 21 litres liquor and Muhammad Ali with 32 litres liquor. The police have registered separate cases.