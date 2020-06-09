Police recruit eight people on disability quota

LAHORE:Lahore police have recruited eight persons on disability quota. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed in a ceremony held at his office here on Monday handed over appointment letters. SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO said that the disabled and visually impaired people are a part of ‘our society, this important section of Pakistan cannot be ignored under any circumstances’. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik said certain quotas are the right of special people and it is ‘our top priority to facilitate them’.