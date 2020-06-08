Five commit suicide in Badin, Larkana

SUKKUR: Five cases of suicide were reported from Larkana and Badin. According to preliminary investigation, bodies of a missing coupled were found hanging from a tree in village Sallam Saraijo in Badin. Both Premi Kolhi d/o Danho Kolhi and Ramesh s/o Naitho Kolhi had gone missing from their village Sallam Saraijo in Badin. According to initial investigations, Police were told by the parents of the deceased that the couple wanted to marry but committed suicide on their refusal. Further investigations are underway.

Mst: Aisha W/o Afzal Khokhar committed suicide following a domestic spat at Nazar Muhalla of Larkana by consuming a pesticide. In yet another case of suicide, Abdul Rasheed Vakko committed suicide by consuming a pesticide after failing to secure a job in Rasheed Wagan in Larkana. Another poverty stricken Sattar Gadahi also committed suicide in the Larkana, police confirmed after initial investigations.