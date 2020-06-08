Fuel shortages hit Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur other parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: Like many other parts of the country, the citizens of Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other parts of Sindh are facing shortages of fuel for the last five days.

The fuel shortage is being reported across the country eversince the government reduced the price of petrol and diesel. In response to the reduction in prices, the petrol pumps have shut down complaining of shortage of different type of fuel. This all continues to happen and the federal and the provincial governments have failed to enforce writ to ensure fuel supply on the newly reduced rates. The shortages have affected the daily life bringing it to a virtual halt. In parts of Sindh, some of the deputy commissioners raided the petrol pumps but that also did not prove helpful in restoring the fuel supply.