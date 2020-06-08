PM, CM discuss development projects in KP

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the dualisation of Indus Highway, Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase -2 and Chashma Right Bank Canal Lift System projects of vital importance during a threadbare discussion held at Banigala, Islamabad, on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him matters related to mega developmental schemes in the province with special focus on the development portfolio of the merged districts under the 10-year development programme and priority areas of the provincial government for the upcoming budget, said a handout. The mega developmental schemes, which came under discussion include dualisation of Indus Highway, Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase-2 and Chashma Right Bank Canal Lift System. The chief minister termed the CRBC Lift System project as of vital importance for the agricultural development of the province and requested the prime minister to direct the concerned quarters to include the scheme in the upcoming federal PSDP.

Matters related to the payments of arrears of Net Hydel Profits to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa specially payments of NHP arrears as per the MoU signed between the provincial government and WAPDA also came under discussion. Mahmood Khan apprised Imran Khan of corona situation in the province and the provincial government’s efforts to contain its outbreak.

Raids on to arrest accused in firing case

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused involved in firing in Swati Gate and injuring three Christians, an official said.

An official said the raids are being conducted to arrest the accused Salman and Sulaiman. A spokesman for Peshawar police said that the parties fought over the issue of over-speeding on motorbike in the street, which is mentioned in the FIR.

It was learnt the policemen on duty also donated blood to the wounded when they needed it at hospital. There were some social media posts claiming that the accused were against Nadeem Joseph, a Christian, buying a house in the street that led to firing and injuries to Nadeem and his mother-in-law.

SHO injured by mob

A station house officer (SHO) was slightly wounded when a large number of people surrounded a house of a local resident in Chamkani area after he attacked a prayer leader.

It was learnt that a local resident along with relatives misbehaved with Maulana Abdul Haq after the children of both quarreled with each other. Later, people of the area took stand on the prayer leader and surrounded the house of Hashim. Heavy contingents of police were called to maintain law and order. Some of the provoked protestors pelted stones at the police that injured SHO Abdul Hafeez. The mob was later dispersed and police started investigation.