Indian troops’ invasion at Golden Temple in 1984

ISLAMABAD: The Sikhs in Pakistan like across the world paid rich tribute to their slain freedom-fighting leader Sant Sardar Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his hundreds unarmed companions including innocent children and women who were brutally assassinated by invading Indian troops in the first week of June 1984 at Golden Temple and Sri Akal Takhat Amritsar in ruthless operation Blue Star.

They were gunned down by using tanks cannons and heavy guns. The victims were included those who came to the Holy Temple for bowing their head and offer their prayers. Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale was leading the struggle for establishment of independent Sikh state Khalistan. Three-day remembrance ceremonies and Akhand Paath of Granth Sahib were culminated on Saturday. The Sikhs had planned to take out protests and hold demonstrations in all major cities of the world, but they have to call the programme off due to pandemic of corona.

The Sikh gatherings and prayers were also offered at Sri Punja Sahib Hasan Abdal adjacent to Islamabad under the supervision of Sardar Satwant Singh member of Sri Punja Sahib. The shrine is particularly important as the handprint of the founder of Sikhmat Guru Nanak Sahib, is believed to be imprinted on a boulder at the Gurdwara. Sri Punja Sahib Hasan Abdal is among the holiest shrines of Sikhs where Pakistan has made remarkable arrangements for the comfort of Sikh community.

Special ceremonies were also held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib for three days.

Federal Interior Minister Syed Ejaz Ahmad Shah who belongs to Nankana Sahib had asked the administration to provide Sikh community every facility to perform their religious rituals on the occasion in befitting manner. Special prayers were offered for the martyred of Golden Temple and Sri Takht Akal.

The Sikhs made it clear that the people who laid down their lives wouldn’t be forgotten ever and expressed their resolve to fulfill the dream of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale who was deceived by New Delhi. They were of the view that the brutalities let loose in Amritsar in June 1984 is a black spot at the face of India and its army that could not be washed away.

Indian army started its attack on June 1, 1984 and it continued till June 8. During the days invading army used heavy weapon mercilessly against the Sikh devotees. The desecration of holiest place of the Sikhs, evoked the sentiments of fighting for their homeland many folds and they resolved afresh to take the revenge of the unpardonable crime of the Indian army and extremist Indians. Since then the Sikhs are suffering at the hands of the Hindu extremists across India.