Sun Jun 07, 2020
June 7, 2020

‘Probe Nawaz departure to UK’

Lahore

June 7, 2020

Lahore : While seconding Federal Minister Fawad Chudhary, former Provincial Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Rana Ikram Rabbani has also demanded a detailed inquiry about the facilitators who sent former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to London.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the former leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly said that Mian Nawaz Sharif's photo in London is being criticised day and night by everybody but the truth about his departure to the UK is still a deep mystery.

