South Punjab secretariat promise fulfilled: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the government has fulfilled the promise of establishing a separate secretariat for South Punjab.

In a Twitter post, the chief minister said that the posts of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General of Police had also been approved under the secretariat. Usman Buzdar said the posts had been generated and new postings would be carried out soon adding that the officials would dispense new duties from July 1.