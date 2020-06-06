Ahsan Iqbal inquires after IEP leader

LAHORE:PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal has prayed for a speedy recovery of IEP Genernal Secretary Ameer Zameer Khan who is suffering from Covid-19. Ahsan Iqbal telephoned Engineer Ameer Zameer Khan on Friday who is admitted to CMH to inquire about him and prayed for his speedy recovery. The PML-N leader also demanded of the government to make the SOPs further strict and added that Pakistan's economy has a great danger from coronavirus.