A day of cricket action in 2020 will cost ECB £0.25m

ISLAMABAD: Every day of action of international cricket this summer will cost the host England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) around 250,000 pounds (0.25 million) as the touring parties will get all related facilities for free.

A well-placed source has confirmed to The News that ECB is expected to invest almost eight to ten percent of the total income of the West Indies and Pakistan tours back on providing the required facilities to the travelling team members. The ECB is expected to generate around 110 million pounds from TV signals revenue from the West Indies and Pakistan teams’ engagement this summer.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not spend a penny under any head on the tour. Charted flight will take the team to England even there will be a 50-member contingent. It is, however, expected that around 40-member squad will depart to England in mid-July. Currently we are preparing SOPs for the short training camp to be staged ahead of the team’s departure to England. Once we finalise SOPs, the process of camp probable will begin,” a source within the PCB confirmed.

He confirmed that ECB could even arrange charted flight back home if the PCB desired so. “The ECB is responsible for all the expenditures. Though nothing has been finalized as yet on the flight back home, if the need arises, the ECB could arrange charted flight back home also. It is a matter that both country boards will solve in due course.”

Meanwhile, the bulk of expenditures hosting Pakistan and West Indies tours would go on staging cricket matches at a bio-secure venues and providing safe and secure boarding and lodging facilities to the visiting teams. “This summer besides cricket on the ground, players and support staff safety and health will be the major challenges for the hosts. ECB is expected to invest heavily on providing safe and secure environment for cricketers, support staff and for those essential staff who will be present during the days of action at the grounds. Ageas Bowl Hampshire and Old Trafford (Manchester) have already been picked as possible venues to host the back to back Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.” “The protocols will involve between 200 and 250 crucial match-day staff being tested for Covid-19 before entering the so-called ‘bubble’ at the ground, followed by daily temperature tests,” a report suggest.

For media covering the event, only temperature checks will be conducted on daily basis. Besides Pakistan and West Indies, Ireland is also expected to take a short tour of England. The summer 2020 scheduled in England is likely to see Australia visiting the country for one-day series. Besides that women cricketers are also expected to play some international matches. The ECB plans to carry out regular tests on players. Tests will be conducted on players almost every week and the process will start at the time of touring squad reaching England.