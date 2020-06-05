PHF to conduct online workshops

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will arrange online psychological and physical interactive workshops for national players as part of its plan to keep them stimulated during the ongoing situation, triggered by coronavirus pandemic.

“Soon after the lockdown came into force [in last week of March], we tried our players to adapt to the new way of living. In the start of April they were given online workout plan. Then, online tutorials were held for them during the holy month of Ramazan.

“But the hard times are still continuing and there is no immediate end in sight. The risk factors of psychological distress in such a situation can't be ignored. Hence, we've decided to hold online interactive sessions for players to make sure they remain mentally and physically fit,” head coach national hockey team, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid reported to have said.

Spelling out the details of the new programme, Khawaja said that psychological session was likely to start on June 15 in which there would be three to four groups of players. “Each group will be comprised of nine to ten players, who would be given a 40 to 45 minutes lecture via video link by a renowned sports psychologist.