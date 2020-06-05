Explosives, hand-grenades seized in Hangu

HANGU: The police in a successful raid on Thursday seized explosives, hand-grenades and other items being used in the bomb making in Hamata area in Orakzai district.

Orakzai District Police Officer (DPO) Nisar Ahmad Khan said that the police took action on a tip-off and raided Hamata, the boundary area between Orakzai and Khyber districts, where the miscreants had dumped explosives for the sabotage activities. He said that the police recovered 20 kilogram explosives, two hand-grenades, 17-yard wire and prima cord, two improvised explosive tunnels.

The police party was led by Lower Orakzai Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahboob Khan and Inspector Farooq Khan. The DPO said that they had adopted effective strategy against the menace of gunrunning and narcotics smuggling in the district.