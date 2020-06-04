Punjab CM statement: Learn to live with covid-19 under SOPs, CM Usman Buzdar tells people

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that coronavirus has brought about socio-economic and cultural changes in the whole world and now, the people will have to learn to live with it by following certain precautions.

In his statement, the chief minister said that social distancing along with use of sanitizers and masks was essential for safety from this virus. He maintained that the spread of coronavirus could be reduced if shopkeepers follow the policy of “no mask, no service.”

He added that public cooperation was important to achieve the goals of the anti-coronavirus campaign. The citizens can remain safe from it and also protect the lives of their loved ones by following necessary pre-cautions. No one can prognosticate the longevity of the coronavirus, he concluded.