Thu Jun 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

PR to return money of unused tickets

Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways directed its administration to return money to the passengers who did not use their tickets because of lockdown and limited train operation. According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, the passengers who did not use their tickets as lockdown started and train operation was made limited, they can get money back. Money of refund could be collected from booking centres or railway stations concerned.

