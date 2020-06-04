PBA to start shadow-boxing

LAHORE: The Punjab Boxing Association (PBA) is planning to start Shadow Boxing Challenge 2020 all over the province in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. All of the Punjab participants can produce 30-seconds of video in which they can combine all kind of their techniques and different style of punches during this Punjab Shadow Boxing Challenge. The competition is open to both women and men in different age groups. Participants can post their videos to the Facebook Group along with their name, age, category, state, city, mobile number.