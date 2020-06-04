Rally of Finland called off

HELSINKI: The Rally of Finland scheduled for August 6-9 has been called off due to continuing health and safety risks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

The event becomes the third leg of the World Rally Championship to be cancelled as a result of the global health crisis. The Rally of Portugal and Safari Rally in Kenya had already been wiped from this season’s schedule.

"Although the situation in Finland and internationally has improved, there are too many ongoing factors regarding health and safety risks to organise the event given that it is only two months away," organisers AKK Sports said in a statement. "Together with the unknown progress of COVID-19, there are other major uncertainties affecting this decision," it added.