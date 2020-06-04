Kashmir toll rises to 18 with three more youths killed

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD/HELD SRINAGAR: The grisly killings of Kashmiri youths continue unabated in Indian-occupied Kashmir as three more were killed by Indian troops in the Pulwama district on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the disputed territory to 18 since Monday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were killed by Indian troops during a brutal cordon and search operation in the Kangan area of district Pulwama. After sealing all the entry and exit points of the area, door-to-door searches were conducted.

Earlier, the troops during military operations killed two youths in Saimoh area of Pulwama district and 13 others in various localities of the Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) began construction of a three-kilometre-long runway adjacent to the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir.

The construction of the emergency landing comes amid tensions between the Indian army and the Peoples Liberation Army of China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The work on the runway started several days ago, an official said, adding it would be for fighter jets in case of any emergency.

Reports said the work was being done in the dark of night after labourers were given special passes to work.