Covid-19 control room set up in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has established a Central Control Room Lahore (CCRL) for management of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the city. In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, there is a need to streamline, monitor and coordinate the process of admissions and shifting of Covid-19 patients to different hospitals in Lahore.