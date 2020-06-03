Greece suspends Qatar flights after positive virus tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ATHENS: Greece on Tuesday said it was suspending flights to and from Qatar until June 15 after multiple coronavirus cases on a flight from Doha to Athens. The Greek civil protection authority said 12 out of 91 people on a Qatar Airways flight that arrived on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19. “Following these epidemiological facts, flights from and to Qatar are suspended until June 15,” the agency said in a statement. Among those that tested positive on Monday´s flight were nine Pakistani nationals legally resident in Greece, two Greeks from Australia and a member of a Greek-Japanese family, the statement added. They will be quarantined at a hotel for two weeks, it said.