Wed Jun 03, 2020
AFP
June 3, 2020

Greece suspends Qatar flights after positive virus tests

AFP
June 3, 2020

ATHENS: Greece on Tuesday said it was suspending flights to and from Qatar until June 15 after multiple coronavirus cases on a flight from Doha to Athens. The Greek civil protection authority said 12 out of 91 people on a Qatar Airways flight that arrived on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19. “Following these epidemiological facts, flights from and to Qatar are suspended until June 15,” the agency said in a statement. Among those that tested positive on Monday´s flight were nine Pakistani nationals legally resident in Greece, two Greeks from Australia and a member of a Greek-Japanese family, the statement added. They will be quarantined at a hotel for two weeks, it said.

