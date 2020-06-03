DSP dies from coronavirus

LAHORE:CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has said another son of Lahore police was martyred in war against corona.

DSP CIA Civil Lines Amir Dogar died from coronavirus on Monday. Amir Dogar had been getting treatment at a private hospital for a few days. Forty days ago his father and a few days ago his mother passed away.

Earlier, three Lahore police personnel, Head Constable Shams, Head Constable Ramzan Alam and Inspector Rao Javed, were martyred in the line of duty. DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed Khan said Amir Dogar was honest, professional and excellent police officer and on the basis of this qualification he was appointed as in-charge of CIA Civil Lines.

In his deployment, Shaheed Amir Dogar using his professional skills traced serious and important cases and brought the accused to justice. Aamir Dogar left a son and two daughters to mourn. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said so far 114 officers of Lahore police have been quarantined while 74 officers recovered from the virus. He said the martyrdom of Shaheed Amir Dogar once again commanded the name of Lahore Police.