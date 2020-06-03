PU starts online education, training for special children

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Child Welfare Centre (CWC) has launched online education and training for special children and a YouTube channel has also been established which can be beneficial for special children all over Pakistan for learning various skills.

CWC Principal Dr Ayesha Wajihullah said the initiative had been taken on the directions of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad in order to take care of special children at home under the prevailing situation. She said CWC teachers were delivering lectures to special children online and teaching them various vocational skills to make them useful citizens of society. She said special children were also facing mental and physical health issues due to the prevailing situation because of which PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad had instructed CWC teachers to engage special persons in healthy teaching and training activities at home. She said CWC teachers including Nousheen Malik, Saima Naheed, Abida Zahid, Ikram, Almas Ambreen, Farzana Inayat, Imtiaz Hussain, Zia ul Haq, Rizwana Zafar, Tehmina Abbas and Shumaila Gillani had been putting minds together to create a platform for those who were not able to access the regular teaching simulations. She said special children were being taught and trained about number concept, self-help skills, recognition skills, fine motor skills, music, vocations skills including bookbinding and envelope making and were being engaged in physical activities. She said CWC had also launched an art and craft learning program for the parents to keep their special children busy at home.

Teachers demand payment of dues: Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded release of remuneration for thousands of schoolteachers who had worked on display centres for verification of voter lists by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a press release issued on Tuesday, PTU central president Ch Sarfraz and other office-bears including Syed Sajjad Akbar Kazmi, Rana Liaqat, Ch Muhammad Ali, Mian Arshad, Malik Sajjad, Mustafa Sindhu, Rana Khalid, Mirza Tariq, Ghaffar Awan, Tahir Islam, Hafiz Nazir Gujjar, Mian Nazim and others said despite lapse of several months the schoolteachers who performed these duties could not be paid.

They said teachers were assured that the amount would be transferred through banks before Eid but so far no transfers had been made. PTU has demanded the government early release of the remuneration for teachers.

industrial estates: Punjab Secretary for Industries and Trade Zafar Iqbal Tuesday said state-of-the-art industrial estates were being established in Bahawalpur on 383 acres of land and 4,000 acres of land in Muzaffargarh.

Chairing a review meeting of industrialisation process in Southern Punjab here at Civil Secretariat, he said that employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers will be created in the industrial units of these industrial estates. He said that through industrialisation ‘we will achieve targets set by industrial policy 2018’.

He said food processing units will also be set up in Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh industrial estates. He said that economic activities will boost in Southern Punjab after completion of these industrial estates.

The Chief Executive Officer Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Ahsan Mahmood Butt briefed the meeting about development projects in these industrial estates