Corona survivor JUI-F MP Munir Orakzai dies of heart attack

KURRAM: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) legislator Munir Khan Orakzai died of a heart attack on Tuesday at the age of 61 — weeks after he recovered from coronavirus.

According to his nephew Irfan Ullah, Orakzai was facing multiple health issues including blood pressure and diabetes. The diseased had recently made a complete recovery from coronavirus infection and was at home.

On Tuesday when one of his family members tried to wake him up for Fajr prayers, Orakzai did not respond. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Thal in unconscious condition, where doctors pronounced him dead.

His funeral prayers were to be offered at his ancestral village Mandoori in Kurram district from where he was elected as Member National Assembly on constituency NA-45.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his deep grief over Orakzai’s death. In his condolence message, the President expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. He said the political services of the late MNA would be remembered for long.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other leaders also offered condolence over the death of Orakzai.