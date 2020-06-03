Afridi distributes ration bags in Chaman

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shahid Afridi distributed ration bags to 500 families in the border town of Chaman during his second visit to Balochistan.

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to return to Balochistan,” Afridi said. “I promised the people here that I will come again. I am very grateful for the love of the people here.” Afridi said that the people of Chaman have a very important role to play in Pakistan's economy. Afridi also met Chaman players and assured them that they can expect all kinds of support from the Shahid Afridi Foundation.