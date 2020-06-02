close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

Sharifs ‘deceiving’ nation: Faisal Vawda

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has grilled the Sharif family for ‘deceiving’ the nation in the name of Nawaz Sharif’s treatment. In a statement, he said after ‘misleading’ the nation, Nawaz Sharif's recent photograph tells a different story. He said instead of showing guilt, Mariyum Nawaz was stating that the picture was secretly clicked by someone. Vawda said Sharifs should show courage of telling the truth to the nation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan