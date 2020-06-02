Notices on plea to reopen theatres

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government on a petition seeking reopening of theatres closed as part of preventive measures to contain spread of the novel coronavirus.

The LHC bench directed the provincial government to submit its reply to the petition by June 9. The petitioner stated before the court that the provincial government had shut theatres in the province owing to the coronavirus fears and pleaded with the bench to direct the government to allow theatres to open under standard operating procedures (SOPs). The hearing was adjourned until 9th June.