Tue Jun 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

FBR sets up unit

Business

Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set up Tax Information Processing Unit (TIPU) for effective use of information available at multiple databases for broadening the tax base.

According to an office order issued on Monday, the TIPU will be headed by Member Inland Revenue (Operations). The FBR said there was an emerging need for transforming the existing raw data, available in multiple databases of FBR, into meaningful insight, through which actionable steps would be suggested to field formation regarding untapped revenue potential and potential leakages.

The FBR also said to realise the true potential of the IT system, which was developed over years, it was imperative to engage a cross-functional team of professionals, available in FBR, who may perform following tasks, before generating meaningful insights from the datasets available in its IT systems, including data mining, statistical analysis, data analysis, and MIS reporting.

