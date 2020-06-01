Transport owner among two shot dead in Okara

OKARA: A transporter along with his friend was shot dead in his office at the General Bus Stand on Sunday.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf alias Gattoo was sitting in his office along with his friends Muhammad Ijaz, Shahid Hameed, Raza Ashraf and Basharat when an unidentified accused opened fire at them.

As a result, Gattoo and his friend Muhammad Ijaz died on the spot while Shahid Hameed, Raza Ashraf and Basharat sustained injuries.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man was injured in an accident here on Sunday.

Nazar Muhammad of Basirpur, his wife, son and niece were going on a motorcycle on Mandi Ahmadabad Road when a car hit them. As a result, Nazar Muhammad died on the spot while others sustained injuries.

42 PASSENGERS INJURED: As many as 42 passengers were injured when a bus overturned on Sunday.

Reportedly, a bus was carrying passengers to Lahore from Multan when its tyre burst and later it overturned.

As a result, 42 passengers were injured.

GANG BUSTED: Police on Sunday arrested a gang. The police arrested bikes lifter gang members, including its ring leader Adeel alias Adeeli.