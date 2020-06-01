Six killed, 32 hurt as bus overturns in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: At least six passengers were killed and 32 sustained injuries on Sunday when a Bahwalpur-bound bus overturned in the Khanewal district of Punjab.

According to rescue officials, the bus — carrying an estimated 42 passengers — was on its way to Bahawalpur via Multan when it overturned while attempting to avoid a motorcyclist near a bridge.

The condition of seven passengers — among them three girls — was said to be critical. The critically injured were shifted to hospitals in Multan, Khanewal and Kabirwala. Rescue officials said fortunately, a six-month old baby was unscathed. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Multan Division Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq about the incident.