Eid gifts distributed among foreign students

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday distributed Eid gifts among foreign students at a ceremony held at New Senate Hall.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf presided over the ceremony while Foreign Student Adviser Dr Tahir Siddique, Registrar Umar Saeed, Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi and Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jamil attended the ceremony. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university was making all-out efforts to ensure the quality education and infrastructure with clean and green environment. He said that under the Covid-19 scenario, many foreign students could not travel to their countries so that the university ensured the foolproof arrangements for them especially for Ramazan.

He said for the lower staff of the university, the university had already distributed the Eid gifts also. He said that on the Eid, it was our collective responsibility to remember the people around us so that they can enjoy the joyous occasion. He added that the Holy month of the Ramazan purifies our souls to spend our lives as per golden principles of the Islam. He said that amid the situation of the Covid-19, the country had been facing the tremendous challenges. Later, they also cut a cake to celebrate the Eid.