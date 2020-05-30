close
Sat May 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur. He has sought a report from the administration and directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

He also condoled the death of mother of PEMRA Chairman Saleem Baig. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Usman Buzdar telephonically condoled RPO Faisalabad Raja Riffat Mukhtar over the death of his brother and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

INQUIRES AFTER MINISTERS’ HEALTH

The chief minister telephonically inquired after the health of provincial ministers Akhtar Malik and Raja Rashid Hafeez and prayed to Almighty Allah for their early recovery from coronavirus. The ministers thanked the chief minister for inquiring after their health.

Latest News

More From Lahore