CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur. He has sought a report from the administration and directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

He also condoled the death of mother of PEMRA Chairman Saleem Baig. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Usman Buzdar telephonically condoled RPO Faisalabad Raja Riffat Mukhtar over the death of his brother and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

INQUIRES AFTER MINISTERS’ HEALTH

The chief minister telephonically inquired after the health of provincial ministers Akhtar Malik and Raja Rashid Hafeez and prayed to Almighty Allah for their early recovery from coronavirus. The ministers thanked the chief minister for inquiring after their health.