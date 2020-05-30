Female drug-pusher got released from police custody in Okara

OKARA: Dozens of armed people on Friday got a female drug pusher released from the custody of Sadar police. Reportedly, the police raided a house at 32/2L village and arrested drug dealer Kausar alias Kausari, w/o Zulfiqar, who was sitting outside her home and selling drugs. The police also recovered narcotics from her possession. In the meantime, about 35 male and female accused persons allegedly attacked the police party and got released the accused from the police custody.

ONLINE SEMINAR: The University of Okara’s Department of Zoology on Friday organised an online seminar on Biodiversity to create awareness among the students regarding conservation of rich wildlife of Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Wajid, Department of Zoology Chairman, and Dr Arshad Javed, Associate Professor of Zoology at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, delivered lectures on species conservation.

Dr Arshad told the students that Pakistan had a range of diverse animal species and most of those were at the verge of extinction due to extreme ecological transformations. Dr Wajid urged the students to conduct research on the rare species and come up with the scientific and viable solutions to secure suitable habitat for them.