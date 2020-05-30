One more dies of coronavirus in Mardan

MARDAN: One more person died of coronavirus in the district, raising the tally to 27, Health Department sources said.

Also, another 52 people tested positive for coronavirus in district in the last 24 hours, taking the total numbers of patients to 498, the sources added.

Around 240 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 42 patients were still at the isolation centers so far.

The sources said that there is no-one currently at the quarantine center and a total of 38,471 people have been screened in different parts of the district so far.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Friday checked 235 shops, issued notices to 46 traders, sealed four shops, and arrested 24 people for violation of the lockdown SOPs and exploitation of customers. Also, it imposed Rs52,000 fines on 31 shopkeepers.