Man ‘tortured to death’ in police custody

GUJRANWALA: A man was allegedly tortured to death by police on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Safdar of Malobhaiki was going to meet his friend when sub-inspector Sikander Virk intercepted him near Aalam Chowk police post and tortured him to death.

Later, police informed his heirs that Safdar has died of drinking poisonous liquor.

The relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration against the police and said the SI and other cops tortured Safdar to death. They sought justice.

THREE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Three people died in road incidents in Rawhali and Shaheenabad, Gujranwala. Hamid and Tanvir were travelling on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist collided with them. As a result, Hamid and Tanvir received critical injuries and died on the spot while Qadir sustained injuries and rushed to hospital. Sahib Shah, a factory security guard, was coming back from duty and near Lohianwala canal a speeding car hit him, leaving him dead on the spot at Rahwali.

22 ACCUSED HELD: Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested 22 accused involved in drug peddling, gambling and kite selling and recovered cash, drugs and kites from them. Khiali police arrested 18 gamblers and three drug peddlers on eid day and recovered Rs 39,000 and 26 litre liquor from them. Nowshera Virkan police detained accused Ghulam Qadir and recovered 960 kites and string roles from him.