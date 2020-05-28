Sanjrani, PML-N leaders condole with Pervaiz Rashid on his brother’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday condoled the passing away of Talat Rashid who is brother of Senator Pervaiz Rashid and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and courage and fortitude to the bereaving family to bear this loss.

While PML-N Secretary General and former federal minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal in his tweet expressed profound grief on the sudden death of younger brother of Senator Pervaiz Rashid.

Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders offered condolences to the family and Pervaiz Rashid and prayed for the departed soul. Some other leaders of the party have also expressed their grief on the demise of Talat Rashid. Senator Pervaiz Rashid who left for Lahore on Wednesday, will be returning to Islamabad next week before the commencement of the sitting of the Senate.

Talat Rashid, a distinguished businessman of the federal capital died accidentally after falling from the horseback during riding here other day. He was laid to rest in Islamabad graveyard on the second day of Eidul Fitr.

He was younger brother of former federal minister for Information and Broadcasting and central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rashid. He was in his fifties and his daughter was also present with him during the fatal incident. His son was away in Sweden on the day of occurrence and could not turn up for the burial of his father.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid who was in Lahore, rushed to Islamabad upon receiving the tragic information. Late Talat Rashid was an expert horse rider and regular member of Islamabad horse rider’s club. Since the club was closed due to coronavirus pandemic, he had to undertake his riding outside the club.

Talat Rashid was in construction business and widely respected by the business community of the federal capital. His death has been mourned by large circle of business community and friends of late Talat Rashid besides family members and relatives.