KP govt claims receiving 100,966 calls on toll-free emergency helpline for information

PESHAWAR: More than 100,000 calls have been received on the toll-free emergency helpline no (1700) of the Chief Minister e-Volunteer Programme launched to provide free information and facilitation to the public in the prevailing coronavirus situation.

An official handout said under the initiative, professional volunteers telephonically provide free advice, information and facilitation to the public related to various services, including coronavirus awareness, health, psychiatry, pharmacy, rescue, municipal, women and children protection, etc.

The statement said during the period of one and half month (April 12 to May 22 ) up to 100,966 calls were received seeking information and advice.It said the callers were facilitated by the volunteers engaged under the Chief Minister E-Volunteer initiative being managed by the provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department.In a statement, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appreciated the efforts of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department for managing the operation of the E-Volunteer Programme.