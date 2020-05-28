Another man dies of Covid-19 in Mardan

MARDAN: Another man died from coronavirus in the district, health officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that seven more people had tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 444.

About 1,846 tests were conducted in the district in which the reports of 1121 people came back negative while the results of 281 suspected patients were still awaited. A total of 318 people were allowed to go home from quarantine centres. Around 240 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 31 patients were at isolation centres. A total of 37,371 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

Meanwhile, the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir launched a crackdown against the shopkeepers. The district administration checked 163 shops and notices were issued to 49 shopkeepers while 42 people were arrested for violation of the lockdown. Two shops were also sealed. The district administration imposed Rs 44,000 fine on 30 shopkeepers for violation of lockdown. The district administration urged the people to stay at home.