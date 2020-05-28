Int’l netball to support member countries

ISLAMABAD: The International Netball Federation (INF) organized INF Roadshow (Asia) on Covid-19 impact and on the future of the game during virtual session Wednesday.

The President INF Liz Nicholl CBE chaired the meeting and briefed member countries on the recovery and development plans for future events.Pakistan Netball Federation and other Asian member countries attended the virtual meeting. The President INF Liz Nicholl CBE assured that INF would try to help and support countries where the game suffered due to Covid-19.

Mudassar Arain, President, PNF thanked INF for holding Roadshow of Asia. “Such a show was the need of the hour. We are thankful to INF President and CEO Clare Briegal for organsing this virtual show where they sought member countries feedback amid Covid-19.”