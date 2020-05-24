Two more die of coronavirus in Mardan

MARDAN: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district, raising the total number of casualties to 25, official sources said.Also, 31 more people tested positive for corona virus during 24 hours, increasing the numbers of patients to 405. About 318 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centers. Around 236 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 35 patients are still at isolation centers in the district. Also, a total of 35,334 people have been screened in different parts of the district so far.

Meanwhile, a press release says the district administration continued crackdown against the shopkeepers by checking 189 shops and arresting 8 people for violation of the lockdown SOPs as well as overcharging of the customers in different areas of the district. The district administration also imposed Rs49,000 fines on 50 shopkeepers. The district administration also requested the public to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily.