Bilawal asks people to celebrate Eid with simplicity

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a video message release, has said that we are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr this year at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed the entire world.

“We are also saddened by the plane crash in Karachi the previous day,” he said in his message released on Saturday, appealing to the nation to celebrate the Eid festival with sobriety and simplicity.

He also asked the people to dedicate the Eid this year to the doctors, nurses and all health workers who were “the real heroes and heroines as they are risking their own lives to save the lives of their fellow citizens”.

The PPP chairman appealed to the people to celebrate the Eid at their homes and go for the Eid prayers following the standard operating procedures. He said the governments of Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE and Turkey had bound their citizens to offer the Eid prayers at their homes.

He appealed to the Pakistanis to offer the Eid prayers at home to protect their lives and the lives of their loved ones. The health system would not be overburdened by doing so, he said.