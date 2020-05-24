Opp should refrain from misguiding people, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said we all have to face the current difficult situation together, Pakistan belongs to all and all political parties should adopt a responsible attitude for its construction and development.

Talking to a delegation of a local NGO here today, he added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving the country in the right direction with good faith and longstanding problems were being alleviated day by day.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that everyone knows that the government has less resources while there are more problems in the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan has set right priorities and wants to put the country on a strong foundation. “This is no time for power struggle but to work for the collective betterment of the country. Therefore, in the circumstances the opposition should show restraint with positive attitude and refrain from misguiding the people for their political ends,” he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that even in the most difficult of circumstances, the economic condition of the country was getting stronger day by day and the confidence of international organizations in Pakistan was increasing. He said that Prime Minister Imran khan would fulfill all his promises and in the days to come the country would be on the path to true development and prosperity.

He said that the current situation in the world was leading to recession, unemployment and economic collapse in which we must all work together for the welfare of the beloved homeland and every Pakistani should put his share for its betterment.