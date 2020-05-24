People will have to change lifestyle after Covid-19: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the world has changed due to coronavirus and people need to change their lifestyle in accordance with the new changes.

He was speaking to provincial Ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Malik Muhammad Anwar, who called on him here on Saturday.

According to official sources, during the meeting standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control the spread of COVID-19 came under discussion. The CM said that shrines had been reopened across the province to facilitate devotees, adding that instructions had been issued to the Aquaf Department to ensure implementation of the SOPs at shrines for the safety of the people from the deadly virus. Usman Buzdar said that devotees should maintain social distancing while visiting shrines.

He said, "Protection of human life is very important. If one person gets affected, he or she becomes a source of spreading virus to other members of his or her family. "Interior Additional Chief Secretary, Information Secretary and others were also present. preventive measures: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. During the meeting steps taken to tackle coronavirus came under discussion, say official sources. The CM said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented in an effective manner.

Usman Buzdar appealed to the people to follow preventive measures against Covid-19 besides maintaining social distancing during "Chand Raat" and Eidul Fitr to stay protected from the pandemic. He said, "Nobody can guess that when this pandemic will come to an end.”

He said the fight against coronavirus was being fought with patience and farsightedness, adding that brave nations always find ways in difficult situations. The CM said that economic activities were reviving as transport and train service resumed but implementation of precautionary measures with regard to the virus was of utmost importance. Support of people was vital to stop the spread of the virus, he added. Government efforts would yield positive results if people follow the SOPs in a real sense. The CM said that there was need to change thinking and life standard at collective level.

The Punjab health minister briefed the CM about health facilities and steps taken to control the spread of pandemic.