Sun May 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2020

PBF to hold online boxing c’ship after Eid

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has also announced to hold online boxing championship after Eid-ul-Fitr due to corona virus.

Speaking to media here, Secretary General of Pakistan Boxing Federation Col (retd) Nasir Tung said that the aim of the championship is to provide healthy facilities and training to the players due to the outbreak of Corona virus. Competitions in various categories will be held which will continue for a week and instructions have been issued to all the concerned Provincial Regional Associations and Institutions in this regard.

Replying to a question regarding the World Qualifying Round, he said that the qualifier would be held in March or April next year, the venue of which has not been announced yet. At the same time, talks are underway to send national team players to Kazakhstan for training in preparation for the World Qualifying Round.

A letter has also been written to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation in this regard and at least five boxers will definitely be sent for training. In response to a question regarding boxing talent in the country, Col. Nasir Tung said that It is not a lack of talent but a lack of resources.

