People are talking about

-- the landmark judgment by the IHC regarding the animals in the Islamabad zoo and the excitement and happiness it has brought to animal lovers who had for long been advocating a more humane treatment for these poor creatures. People say hopefully the court orders to shift animals into a more natural habitat will be carried out in the given time frame and not be subject to delay by the organizations that were in charge who are indulging in the blame game.

-- the devastating crash of a plane of the national carrier which took the lives of many persons who were going home to spend Eid with their loved ones, as well as lives of those who were living in the ill-fated houses where the plane fell. People say the tragedy was heart-breaking but the manner in which some of the public behaved was shocking as they hindered rescue operations by milling around the site and making videos instead of helping.

-- the shocking statement by the Chief Minister of Punjab that he ‘did not remember’ what he had decided concerning the subsidies on sugar and how ridiculous this statement sounds. People say if there is no written record of the orders given by higher authorities who hold power, then there should be so that when it comes to accountability, these orders can be produced to prove who said what and when instead of them giving statements that make them a laughing stock.

-- the fact that both the government and the courts give strict orders for the practicing of SOP’s during shopping and gathering for prayers but the administrative bodies are helpless in enforcing them because the masses are unruly and used to disobeying laws. People say the writ of the government has always been flouted with impunity because politically the will is missing but rulers should do whatever it takes to enforce orders with determination for the safety of the country.

-- the news that female footballer, Hajra Khan, scored a hat trick by receiving her third Guinness World Record for playing the longest football match ensuing 69 hours in Lyon, France. People say sports for women is considered rather underrated in Pakistan and is subjugated with cultural as well as financial barriers, so we should be immensely proud of her and revel in the fact that she has brought laurels to the country.

-- the constant bickering going on between the government and the opposition on everything no matter whether the subject is of little consequence or something that will affect the country. People say opposition for the sake of opposition is not a healthy trend and in this time of crisis the political parties should work in tandem with each other for the betterment of the country and its citizens who are responsible for bringing them to their positions of power.

-- the fact that the Prime Minister ordered the report on the sugar and flour crisis to be made public even though it meant taking action against his own team members. People say this is the first time this has happened in the country’s history and it is a good sign that should become the norm rather than an exception for the future since a lot of hanky panky by powerful persons is overlooked for political expediency while only the weak get punished. – I.H.