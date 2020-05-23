BoP CEO Zafar Masud among two survivors

Ag APP

KARACHI: Bank of Punjab chief executive Zafar Masud and another passenger miraculously survived with relatively minor injuries, Sindh government officials said, after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed on Friday in a residential area near the metropolis’ Jinnah International Airport.

Masud was among the 98 people travelling in the Karachi-bound flight. Sindh information minister Nasir Shah confirmed that there are at least two survivors. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab also said there were two survivors.

The BOP president was shifted to the Darul Sehat Hospital after being recovered from the crash site and is reportedly out of danger. He spoke to his mother on the phone and informed her about his health.

Masud sustained fractures to his hip and collar bones, Darul Sehat Hospital’s administration said, adding that there were no burn marks on his body, only scratches. The hospital said he was out of danger. Masud’s brother is with him in the hospital.

Senator Saeed Ghani visited the other survivor, who he identified as Mohammad Zubair. The survivor said the plane started jolting before landing. “The next moment there was a hard crash and I lost consciousness,” said Zubair, adding that when he woke up there was “smoke everywhere”.

The hospital administration said that Zubair faced minor injuries and is currently under treatment at the burns ward. Media reports indicated that the plane’s tail-end hit the ground first and that anyone who survived was seated in the front portion.