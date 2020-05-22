Bilawal sends medical kits for LRH doctors, paramedics

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sent medical kits and other protective equipment for the doctors and paramedics of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari handed the kits and protective equipment over to the hospital administration. Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Aijaz Durrani and other party local leaders were also present.

Bukhari said the PPP believed in serving the people of Pakistan. He said the PPP saluted the doctors and other medical workers for serving the people to save their lives by risking their own lives. He said doctors, nurses and medical workers were the real heroes and heroines of the nation.

Medical Director the hospital Dr. Faisal and Dr. Masood briefed the PPP delegation about the working of the hospital and the corona situation in the area.