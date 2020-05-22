close
Fri May 22, 2020
Shahid Khaqan reaches Sukkur, visits Syed Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Former prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Sukkur on Thursday, where he visited Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in NICVD, Khairpur. Although, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did not talk to the media, sources said both leaders discussed the current political situation of the country as well as a corona politics.

