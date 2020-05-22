Pervaiz Elahi offers condolences

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday extended condolences to Col (r) Muhammad Arif on death of his sister MPA Shaheen Raza.

Expressing his grief, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi told Col (r) Arif that the late MPA was a very good and pious woman having deep sentiments for the people. Fateha Khwani and special prayers will be offered for the departed soul during the assembly session.

Col (R) Muhammad Arif thanked Chaudhary Sahibaan for his good sentiments and said that his sister remained busy inquiring after corona-affected persons and serving them till her last moment.